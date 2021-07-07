Wownero Trading Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $57,573.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00048765 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00058242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

