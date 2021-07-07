WOWswap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $70,635.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $5.40 or 0.00016196 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $70,635.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00048779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00130388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00168263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,339.86 or 0.99990132 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.28 or 0.00975557 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.