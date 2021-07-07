Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33,390.53 or 1.00032422 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and approximately $160.18 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00037706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007749 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00062305 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 197,375 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

