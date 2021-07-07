Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $392.87 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $325.59 or 0.00974402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $392.87 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00131207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00168295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,363.37 or 0.99846517 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,973,007 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

