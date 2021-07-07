Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $240.11 or 0.00689338 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $461,249.34 and approximately $3,677.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00135310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00165730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,789.30 or 0.99877888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.04 or 0.00976229 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

