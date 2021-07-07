XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Gap Up to $16.06

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $17.84. XBiotech shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in XBiotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in XBiotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in XBiotech by 43.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

