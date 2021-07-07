XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Gap Up to $16.06

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $17.84. XBiotech shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%.
XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.