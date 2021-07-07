xBTC (xBTC) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. xBTC has a market cap of $819,774.86 and approximately $1,422.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xBTC has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00129770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00168171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,478.77 or 1.00294818 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.76 or 0.00978893 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 2,708,619 coins and its circulating supply is 2,697,442 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

