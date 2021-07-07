Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark set a C$5.20 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.11.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of XBC stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.