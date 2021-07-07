Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price decreased by TD Securities to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.38.

Shares of XBC traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$678.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.38. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

