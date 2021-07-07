Xend Finance (XEND) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $776,513.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00131207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00168295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,363.37 or 0.99846517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.59 or 0.00974402 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

