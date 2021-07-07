XMON Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61,148.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $1,000.65 or 0.02940022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XMON has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $61,148.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00133358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.89 or 0.99798900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00968448 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

