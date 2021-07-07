xRhodium (XRC) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $180.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005944 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005317 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00034941 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001084 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00052941 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001327 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

