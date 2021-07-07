Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of YMAB opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029. 31.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,890,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,166,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,686,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 784,672 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

