yAxis (YAXIS) Hits Market Cap of $3.85 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00012214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $226,728.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00134063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00166799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,037.13 or 1.00500281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.90 or 0.00971126 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

