Yext (YEXT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/24/2021 – Yext was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

6/23/2021 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

6/18/2021 – Yext was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

6/17/2021 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

6/10/2021 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

6/9/2021 – Yext was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

6/4/2021 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

6/3/2021 – Yext was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

5/19/2021 – Yext was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 788,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,737. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Yext Inc alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,288 shares in the company, valued at $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,491. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.