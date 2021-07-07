YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) One Day Volume Tops $81,625.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00009100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $70,716.63 and $81,625.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00059051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00932945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00045480 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

