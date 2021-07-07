YGGDRASH (YEED) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,763.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $6,763.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YGGDRASH

YEED is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

