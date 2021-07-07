Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,660 ($21.69). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,650 ($21.56), with a volume of 6,672 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76. The company has a market capitalization of £964.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,552.19.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

