Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.21. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 772,018 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

