Z-Work Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 16,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 60,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.