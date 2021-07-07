Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 846,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 651,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 555.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 530,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.76.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

