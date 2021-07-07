Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce sales of $324.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.20 million and the highest is $336.20 million. Monro reported sales of $247.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Monro by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

