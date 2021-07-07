Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce $127.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.50 million. Natera posted sales of $86.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $567.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.50 million to $575.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $685.31 million, with estimates ranging from $640.41 million to $747.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $200,492.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at $932,624.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,277,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,070 shares of company stock valued at $29,747,835. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 44.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 1,279.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. Natera has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

