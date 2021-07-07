Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report sales of $88.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.60 million to $90.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $376.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.17 million to $379.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $546.99 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,454,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,763,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after buying an additional 582,827 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKLZ opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

