Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report $386.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $392.80 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $377.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

ATSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In other news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $698,903 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,869 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after purchasing an additional 897,758 shares during the last quarter. Amazon.com Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,326,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 77.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

