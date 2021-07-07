Zacks: Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 60,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,949. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $106,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.