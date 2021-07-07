Zacks: Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.39). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLMD. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 129,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

