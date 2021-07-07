Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce $8.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.52 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of -$270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,348.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $133.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $149.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $441.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIND. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LIND stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company has a market cap of $770.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $2,147,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,632,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

