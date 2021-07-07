Zacks: Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.73 Million

Analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce $482.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.30 million and the lowest is $472.40 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $495.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

