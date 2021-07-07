Zacks: Analysts Expect Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Signet Jewelers reported earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

SIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

NYSE:SIG opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.99. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,364,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

