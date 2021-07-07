Zacks: Analysts Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Brokerages expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to post $3.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the lowest is $3.67 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $15.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.18.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

