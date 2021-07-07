Zacks: Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce $311.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.90 million and the highest is $315.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $298.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

