Zacks: Analysts Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Ventas reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 106.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 57,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. 4,106,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,271. Ventas has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -230.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

