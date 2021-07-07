Zacks: Analysts Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.34. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $11.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

NYSE WAT opened at $359.07 on Wednesday. Waters has a 1 year low of $182.46 and a 1 year high of $361.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.33.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

