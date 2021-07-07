Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.57. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. 21,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,208. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,896. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,984,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 246,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

