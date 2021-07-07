Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.13) and the highest is ($1.70). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of ($3.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($6.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($5.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In related news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 40.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hawaiian by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,896,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HA traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. 100,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.41. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

