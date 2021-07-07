Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.10. Primo Water reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million.

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,723. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,338,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,121,710. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $44,860,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $35,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,529,000 after buying an additional 2,150,467 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $23,984,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

