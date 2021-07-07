Zacks: Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post sales of $72.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.80 million and the lowest is $72.24 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $58.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $286.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.41 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $297.52 million, with estimates ranging from $297.43 million to $297.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

