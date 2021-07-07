Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.46). Canada Goose reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,865,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,721,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $54,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. 24,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,718. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

