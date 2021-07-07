Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Cantaloupe reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 2.15. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.