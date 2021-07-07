Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). Golar LNG reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 1,547,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.