Zacks: Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.

OPBK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 67,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,283. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

