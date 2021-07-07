Zacks: Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SVRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Savara in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In other news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 27,400 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,403 shares of company stock worth $74,073. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at $1,039,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Savara during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Savara by 11.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Savara by 61.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Savara stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 43,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,655. The company has a current ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

