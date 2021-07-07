Zano Price Hits $2.02 on Top Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00006062 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $21.69 million and approximately $243,160.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,425.41 or 1.00134982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00037712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.98 or 0.01291121 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00402066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.55 or 0.00397093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005917 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,746,240 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,740 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

