Zap Price Hits $0.0382 on Top Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Zap has a market cap of $9.01 million and $83,107.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00059018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.21 or 0.00934648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

