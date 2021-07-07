Zeepin Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $316,716.24 and approximately $70,233.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00134109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00165997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,059.20 or 0.99695691 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.06 or 0.00974909 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

