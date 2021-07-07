Zelwin (ZLW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $390,535.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.08 or 0.00020943 BTC on exchanges. Zelwin has a total market cap of $511.49 million and $390,535.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zelwin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.88 or 0.00928193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,221,543 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.