Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0473 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $238.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.69 or 0.00615436 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00167882 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.