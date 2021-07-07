Zero Utility Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,807.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $897.65 or 0.02586436 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $869,600.82 and approximately $1,807.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00059232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.59 or 0.00938141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045448 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.