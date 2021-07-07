ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.06 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00059217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.02 or 0.00923966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045116 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

